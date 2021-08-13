LSU reports 93% of students living on campus are vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - Through the weekend, hundreds of LSU students will be moving into their new on-campus dorms. The excitement of moving in is mixed with controversy as talks of a vaccine mandate come to the forefront.

"We're asking all of our students to get vaccinated, and as the president said that'll be mandated once the FDA approves it," said Catherine David, Associate Director of communication and development at LSU Residential Life.

As of Friday, LSU reports 5,817 of the 6,203 students living on campus have begun the vaccine series or are fully vaccinated. That's a whopping 93%.

"Luckily, I'm vaccinated. So I'm more worried about the unvaccinated people," said an incoming freshman.

Safety precautions in dorms will look the same as last year.

"We're sticking to our fantastic cleaning routines, we'll have plexiglass between sinks, and we're asking students to do a daily symptom checker," David said.

LSU officially begins classes on August 23.