LSU reporting 8 coronavirus cases among students, staff

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, LSU announced that there are a total of eight LSU community members who have contracted COVID-19 in Baton Rouge.

The university announced three new cases Tuesday involving its Baton Rouge campus. Among the new cases were a staff member, a law student and another member of the LSU Greek community.

Four others were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, including another staff member, another Greek community member, and two more law students. LSU's first confirmed case was announced March 20, involving a graduate student taking online courses.

More details on LSU's cases can be found here: https://www.lsu.edu/coronavirus/testing-results/index.php

You can find more info on coronavirus cases in East Baton Rouge and statewide here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/soon-state-to-reveal-latest-virus-case-load-data-shared-at-noon-here