LSU releases new hype video, restaurants prep classic game day specials ahead of Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Determined not to let the threat of COVID-19 strip them of their fighting-Tigers spirit, LSU fans are excitedly prepping for the first game of the season.

On Thursday, LSU got fans pumped for the big game by releasing a new hype video.

Opportunity is knocking.

And it has one question to ask...



You Ready? pic.twitter.com/pmEWbFbZlo — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2020

In season's past, tailgaters would have already begun setting up camp on campus, but this Saturday the smells of barbecue and crawfish amid friendly banter between fans will be found, not on LSU's campus, but within homes of fans and at restaurants like Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar.

Dustin Loveless, the General Manager of Walk-On's, told WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada the restaurant is fully prepared to serve LSU's fans.

He said, "We have our catering trays, if you're tailgating at your house if you're out, call us today (Friday). Place an order. You can come by tomorrow and pick it up. Also, tomorrow we're going to have live music. It will be from 11 to 1. It will be very limited seating."

With LSU banning tailgating from campus this season, more fans will be leaning on their favorite restaurants to keep them supplied with their favorite game day foods. The university issued the regulation in an effort to prevent large gatherings that would likely increase the spread of novel coronavirus.

>Click here to view a list of all LSU game-day changes<

So, the vast majority of fans will be cheering on the Tigers from home or from restaurants like Walk-On's.

Loveless told WBRZ the eatery is ready to keep mask-wearing guests entertained with live music every Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and a steady supply of delicious foods and drinks like Walk-On's 'Death Valley,' which has 8 ounces of liquor and the restaurant's famous buffalo wings.