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LSU Red Cross Club, volunteers go door-to-door Saturday installing free smoke alarms

1 hour 24 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, April 18 2026 Apr 18, 2026 April 18, 2026 11:45 AM April 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Red Cross Club, along with community volunteers, is going door-to-door installing free smoke alarms on Saturday as a part of their "Sound the Alarm" campaign.

The Red Cross and other volunteers spent around four hours installing smoke alarms for free for residents of Baton Rouge. The event also helped families create fire escape plans in the event of a home fire. 

This event is a part of the Red Cross's year-round effort to prevent tragedies caused by home fires. The organization says home fires are the most frequent disaster it responds to.

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To request a free smoke alarm or learn more about the organization, click here.  

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