LSU ranked #5 in Coaches Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE - LSU ranked #5 in the Amway Coaches Preseason Poll.

According to LSU Sports, the Tigers ranked #5 in the ranking list of coaches that was posted on Thursday.

The voters of the poll are from the Amway Board of Coaches, which is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools.

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points



1, Clemson (38), 1589

2, Ohio State (17), 1555

3, Alabama (4), 1495

4, Georgia, 1345

5, LSU (6), 1330

6, Oklahoma, 1315

7, Penn State, 1199

8, Florida, 1176

9, Oregon, 1164

10, Notre Dame, 1012

11, Auburn, 898

12, Wisconsin, 887

13, Texas A&M, 807

14, Texas, 703

15, Michigan, 687

16, Oklahoma State, 524

17, Southern California, 521

18, Minnesota, 494

19, North Carolina, 415

20, Utah, 241

21, Central Florida, 232

22, Cincinnati, 229

23, Iowa, 204

24, Virginia Tech, 143

25, Iowa State, 135