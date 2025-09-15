LSU QB Nussmeier dealing with torso injury according to coach Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly shared with the media on Monday that Tiger quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is dealing with a torso injury that he sustained in fall camp.

"I'll be honest, and I wasn't going to get into this, but with you guys, I will, you know, he's been slowed a little bit with a torso injury, and he's fighting through it," Kelly said in his weekly press conference prior to the Southeastern game on Saturday evening.

Kelly went on to discuss the injury and how it might impact Nussmeier and the LSU offense, "he's getting better, and he's not going to be able to really shut it down until we get to the bye week. And I'm not saying that that has had any of his troubles."

Nussmeier has thrown three touchdowns and two interceptions and has not looked like he is reaching his potential based on previous years performances.

Kelly said that so far the injury has not hampered Nussmeier in game, but that it has limited his ability to practice therefore it could have leaked into game production.

"Saturday, he's good to go. We've limited him a little bit during the week because of some tightness that he's had in his torso. It's an upper body injury that that that you want to be careful with how many reps he's getting from the football. So he's overcoming that, and we, you know, we cut him down substantially. He's, I think he's on the other side of that, but we had to be really careful with him the few weeks, so it eventually may go away or, oh yeah. And I think with the bye week after Ole Miss, we should be in a great place."

LSU will host Southeastern on Saturday at 645 p.m. in Tiger Stadium in a game that will be broadcast on the SEC Network.