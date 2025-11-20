70°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier to miss second straight game; LB Whit Weeks likely to return vs. Western Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - LSU will be without quarterback Garrett Nussmeier once again when the Tigers host Western Kentucky this Saturday in Death Valley.
Interim head coach Frank Wilson confirmed Thursday that Nussmeier will not suit up against the Hilltoppers, paving the way for Michael Van Buren to make his second consecutive start under center.
Wilson also said linebacker Whit Weeks is probable for the matchup, noting that he has put together a strong week of practice and shown “tremendous progress.” Weeks has been sidelined for more than a month and hasn’t played since LSU’s Oct. 11 game against South Carolina.
Trending News
The Tigers and Hilltoppers kick off at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in LSU’s final home game of the regular season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors want water directed elsewhere, cost to fix covered
-
Generator thieves recognized from security video in WBRZ report
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: How man with history of stalking was able to...
-
LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger...
-
Glasgow Middle School evacuated after school receives bomb threat; students relocated to...