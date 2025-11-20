70°
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier to miss second straight game; LB Whit Weeks likely to return vs. Western Kentucky

2 hours 45 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 November 20, 2025 6:14 PM November 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU will be without quarterback Garrett Nussmeier once again when the Tigers host Western Kentucky this Saturday in Death Valley.

Interim head coach Frank Wilson confirmed Thursday that Nussmeier will not suit up against the Hilltoppers, paving the way for Michael Van Buren to make his second consecutive start under center.

Wilson also said linebacker Whit Weeks is probable for the matchup, noting that he has put together a strong week of practice and shown “tremendous progress.” Weeks has been sidelined for more than a month and hasn’t played since LSU’s Oct. 11 game against South Carolina.

The Tigers and Hilltoppers kick off at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in LSU’s final home game of the regular season.

