LSU President Wade Rousse names new university Chief Communications Officer
BATON ROUGE — LSU President Wade Rousse named a new system-wide Chief Communications Officer, the school announced Monday.
Meg Casper Sunstrom will begin working in the position on Feb. 18, LSU said. She last served in the same role for the Louisiana State Legislature.
In her new job, Sunstrom will oversee the LSU System's internal and external communications, reputation and crisis management, media relations and brand management.
“Meg’s experience and expertise as a strategic communicator will immediately elevate our efforts to tell LSU’s story across Louisiana and the nation,” Rousse said. “She believes in LSU and shares our ambition of making LSU one of the nation’s elite institutions. Her passion for strategic and transparent communications is contagious, and we could not be more excited to add her to our leadership team.”
Sunstrom graduated from the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication. She has experience in television news and has worked for several other state departments.
