LSU prepares for a hostile environment in Orlando ahead of season opener

Orlando - The highly anticipated rematch between LSU and Florida State is quickly approaching, and FSU may have a bit of an edge when it comes to their fanbase.

Last year, the two teams faced off in New Orleans with a predominantly purple and gold crowd cheering for the Tigers, but this year the game is in Orlando, favoring Seminoles fans.

The neutral site game may not look so “neutral” come Sunday, but the LSU football team is prepared for the crowd noise.

Brian Kelly says they have accounted for Florida State’s fans to come en masse to Orlando, but his team has spent the week preparing for what is to come at Camping World Stadium for the season opener.

“We spent more time on crowd noise here for this neutral site game in Orlando expecting it maybe to be a little bit more of a tilt towards Florida State," Kelly said. "I think those neutral site games you kind of, you know, try to figure out... what that split's going to be relative to the fans. And so, how it affected this game plan was just simply that you know, work on crowd noise.”

No. 5 LSU is set to face No. 8 Florida State on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.