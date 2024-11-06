88°
LSU Police looking to identify man suspected of theft on LSU campus

Wednesday, November 06 2024
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police detectives are trying to identify a person suspected of a theft on LSU's campus.

According to officials, the theft took place around Oct. 18, 2024.

Anyone with information should contact 225-344-7867.

