LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - LSU police are investigating after a student allegedly raped someone at his on-campus apartment over the weekend.

According to the LSU Police Department, 19-year-old Daniel Cressy was arrested after forcing himself on a girl at his apartment in Oxbow Hall, part of Nicholson Gateway Apartments.

The victim alerted campus police after she says Cressy groped and kissed her without consent before sitting on her chest, forcing her to perform oral sex.

"I feel like that's crazy, especially since it's so close. These buildings are supposed to be pretty secure, you have to swipe three times to get into here," said Talajha Hunter, a junior at LSU that lives in the same apartments as Cressy.

Within two weeks after school started, campus police investigated three separate incidents: a shooting on Aug. 19 and two others that were determined to either not be as severe as first reported or that no crime had occurred at all.

Students like Hunter question their safety.

"I'm shocked and I hope that they would want to do something about it, but I wouldn't want that to be how it is now," Hunter said.

Cressy was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of third-degree rape. He's being held on a $75,000 bond.