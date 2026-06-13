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Donaldsonville Juneteenth music festival marks more than 30 years of tradition

2 hours 40 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, June 13 2026 Jun 13, 2026 June 13, 2026 8:34 PM June 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — Donaldsonville held its annual Juneteenth music festival, a tradition in the city for more than 30 years.

The event featured food, vendors and live music.

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The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will host a celebration starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

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