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Donaldsonville Juneteenth music festival marks more than 30 years of tradition
DONALDSONVILLE — Donaldsonville held its annual Juneteenth music festival, a tradition in the city for more than 30 years.
The event featured food, vendors and live music.
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The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will host a celebration starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.
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