LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend

2 hours 52 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, September 04 2022 Sep 4, 2022 September 04, 2022 11:48 AM September 04, 2022 in Crime
By: WBRZ Staff
Daniel Cressy

BATON ROUGE - LSU police are investigating after a student allegedly raped someone at his on-campus apartment over the weekend.

According to the LSU Police Department, 19-year-old Daniel Cressy was arrested after forcing himself on a girl at his apartment in Oxbow Hall, part of Nicholson Gateway Apartments.

The victim alerted campus police after she says Cressy groped and kissed her without consent before sitting on her chest, forcing her to perform oral sex. The assault reportedly ended with the victim's face, neck and shirt covered in his bodily fluids.

Cressy was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of third-degree rape. He's being held on a $75,000 bond.

