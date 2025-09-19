LSU Police Department's newest K-9 ready for game day

BATON ROUGE - Prior to every LSU home game, the campus police department sweeps the entire stadium, checking for any suspicious objects.

During the sweeps, LSU Police Department bring out its K-9's. The newest K-9, Gilbert, joined the unit about two months ago.

"He does his job very well, but he is still a puppy. He does a little bit of jumping. He does pull a little on the leash, but we're working on that, " K-9 officer with the LSU Police Department Benjamin Gensler said.

Gilbert is a one-and-a-half-year-old English Lab.

"Gilbert is a food reward dog, so he does not eat unless he trains, so rain or shine, we are training every day," Gensler said.

Gensler says Gilbert's primary job is looking for explosives.

"So we imprint them on different explosive odors and everything, when they cue on something, they sit on it and they do not move," Gensler said.

Gilbert is the fourth K-9 to join the department.

Friday night, Gilbert participated in only his second pre-gameday sweep of Tiger Stadium.

"He worked Florida already, this is his second sweep, so he is kind of getting the hang of it," he said.

During the sweeps, several other law enforcement agencies helped the LSU Police Department go around the entire stadium.

"Essentially, we're going to critical areas, unseen areas, places like that, and we just check them, make sure there's nothing afoot, nothing out of place that shouldn't be," Gensler said.

So far, Gilbert hasn't identified anything alarming.

"Hopefully they don't, but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it," Gensler said.