LSU places Jayden Daniels billboard in Las Vegas prior to PAC-12 Championship

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Heisman campaign for Jayden Daniels decided to get creative with how they promote the quarterback.

According to the LSU football Twitter account, a billboard promoting Daniels was placed in Las Vegas Friday.

The Best Player In College Football



Las Vegas, Nevada

Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who are competing with Daniels for the Heisman Trophy, play in Las Vegas for the PAC-12 Championship Friday night at 7:00 p.m..