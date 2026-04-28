Latest Weather Blog
LSU pitcher Casan Evans to be evaluated before returning to play
BATON ROUGE - LSU pitcher Casan Evans was held out of action on Friday night at Mississippi State after feeling some discomfort according to head baseball coach Jay Johnson.
Johnson said during his radio show on Monday night that Evans had undergone evaluation both in Starkville and here in Baton Rouge and that the team has a plan to measure his availability before getting back in the rotation.
Evans has been LSU's Friday night starter since the start of the season and is second on the team in innings pitched only behind Saturday starter William Schmidt.
Trending News
Evans has a 2-2 record on the season and leads the team in strikeouts. He missed his first game of the season on Friday however Coach Johnson is optimistic that Evans will be back before the end of the season and come return as soon as this weekend at home against South Carolina depending on how he responds to treatment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Several community leaders recognized by Gov. Jeff Landry for World Wish Month
-
Gonzales City Council struggles to agree on budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal...
-
Slidell couple charged in Baton Rouge with lying to receive Medicaid benefits
-
Man arrested on multiple counts of CSAM after allegedly using Roblox and...
-
Angola inmate accused of murdering fellow inmate according to West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question
-
LSU tennis will host NCAA Regional play this weekend
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama