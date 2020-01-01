LSU Peach Bowl, National Championship gear released on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans got their first chance to get their hands on LSU’s new gear, following their dominating Peach Bowl victory.

The Peach Bowl and National Championship t-shirts hit shelves on Tuesday. But Tiger fans have their sights set on something bigger heading into 2020.

Prices were pealed and placed, as shirts went up, fresh off of LSU’s first semi-final playoff victory.

Fans are ready to move on from the Tigers' impressive thrashing of Oklahoma. Their eyes are now set on the 2020 National Championship.

“I am going to buy a championship t-shirt for the game,” Barbara Staub said.

Staub found some New Year's luck on Tuesday at Tiger Mania. She didn’t know the new LSU gear had just arrived.

“No, I didn’t. We were just out and about and said we wanted to stop by and see what they had,” Staub said.

She grabbed a gray national champion shirt that she’ll hopefully wear to the big game.

“Not sure yet, I don’t have tickets yet. My daughters flying in from Florida, she’s an LSU grad. So we’re looking for tickets. But at least I have a shirt,” Staub said.

Lots of folks used New Year's Eve to grab a Peach Bowl Champ, or National Championship shirt, with just 13 days from LSU hoping to cap off their undefeated season.

That gear and even more is now available on LSUShop.net.

The purple and gold faithful aren’t doubting their Tiger team after what has already been a historic season.

The National Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers will be played on January 13th at 7 p.m. local time in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. You can watch the game on ESPN or online at WatchESPN.