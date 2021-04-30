73°
LSU paying Kim Mulkey about $2.5M in her first year as coach; read the full contract here

BATON ROUGE - As LSU welcomes new women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, she is being met with a substantial payday.

According to documents obtained by WBRZ, LSU is prepared to pay Mulkey a hefty salary of about $2.5 million during the first year of her coaching. Mulkey's pay will gradually increase to $3 million by the time her contract ends in 2029.

The contract includes other incentives, like $80,000 annually for personal travel, a vehicle allowance and coverage for moving expenses.

It's more than double what LSU paid former coach Nikki Fargas, who earned $711,988 in her last year of coaching. Fargas resigned as head coach over the weekend, making way for Mulkey to take the court. 

Season tickets are already going fast, as an apprehensive LSU basketball fanbase awaits the start of the season. 

