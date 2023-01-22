LSU Panhellenic Council holds vigil for sorority member struck by car

BATON ROUGE - Sunday evening the LSU Panhellenic Council hosted a candle-light vigil near the LSU lakes in memory of Madison Brooks, an sophomore who died after being struck by a car on Burbank Drive last weekend.

Brooks was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and a mass communication major.

The Panhellenic Council said that it will continue to send their support and prayers to Brooks' family.