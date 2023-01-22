50°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Panhellenic Council holds vigil for sorority member struck by car
BATON ROUGE - Sunday evening the LSU Panhellenic Council hosted a candle-light vigil near the LSU lakes in memory of Madison Brooks, an sophomore who died after being struck by a car on Burbank Drive last weekend.
Brooks was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and a mass communication major.
Trending News
The Panhellenic Council said that it will continue to send their support and prayers to Brooks' family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning
-
12 Shot at Baton Rouge Club - Here's how police responded
-
Police: 12 people shot inside a night club off College Drive early...
-
Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting just outside...
-
St. George Fire to host 'Sound the Alarm' event; 'Sock it to...