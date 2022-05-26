76°
LSU opens 2022 football season with 4 night games, 3 of them in Tiger Stadium

Thursday, May 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - All four of the Tigers' games this September will be played at night in Louisiana.

The SEC announced Thursday that all four games, including LSU's season opener in New Orleans on Sept. 4, will kick off no earlier than 5 p.m.. The rest of Tigers' September schedule includes home games against Mississippi State, Southern University and New Mexico.

