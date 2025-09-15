91°
LSU-Ole Miss sets afternoon kickoff in Oxford; game airing on WBRZ Channel 2
BATON ROUGE — LSU will face off against Ole Miss in an afternoon game on Sept. 27, LSU Athletics announced Monday.
The Tigers' matchup against the Rebels in Oxford will be at 2:30 p.m.
The game will air on WBRZ Channel 2.
No. 3 LSU is currently 3-0 after a win against Florida.
Saturday afternoon in Oxford. LSU and Ole Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. pic.twitter.com/PUG7riYuVB— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 15, 2025
