91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU-Ole Miss sets afternoon kickoff in Oxford; game airing on WBRZ Channel 2

2 hours 22 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025 Sep 15, 2025 September 15, 2025 12:50 PM September 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — LSU will face off against Ole Miss in an afternoon game on Sept. 27, LSU Athletics announced Monday.

The Tigers' matchup against the Rebels in Oxford will be at 2:30 p.m.

The game will air on WBRZ Channel 2. 

No. 3 LSU is currently 3-0 after a win against Florida. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days