LSU-Ole Miss sets afternoon kickoff in Oxford; game airing on WBRZ Channel 2

BATON ROUGE — LSU will face off against Ole Miss in an afternoon game on Sept. 27, LSU Athletics announced Monday.

The Tigers' matchup against the Rebels in Oxford will be at 2:30 p.m.

The game will air on WBRZ Channel 2.

No. 3 LSU is currently 3-0 after a win against Florida.