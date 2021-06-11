LSU officially opening Tiger Stadium for tours

BATON ROUGE- Beginning Monday, June 14 LSU football fans can take a walking tour of Tiger Stadium.

LSU Athletics says tours include walking through the Bill Lawton Room, The Ready Room, The Jeff Boss Locker Room and the players' tunnel. During the 45-minute tour, fans can also touch the iconic "WIN" bar.

Tours will be held Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. except Wednesday when the morning tour will start at 9 a.m.

Walking tours are $10 for adults and $5 for children and tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance at www.LSUsports.net/tours.