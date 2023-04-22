77°
LSU national champions Joe Burrow and Angel Reese meet up at Tigers Spring Game
BATON ROUGE - National Championship winners Joe Burrow and Angel Reese were at Death Valley on Saturday to cheer on the Tigers during the Spring Game.
The two LSU greats stopped to take pictures. Both athletes posed by pointing at the fingers where their championship rings would go.
Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards Helaire stopped by the LSU Spring game briefly.— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) April 22, 2023
Angel Reese got a great photo with the Goat before they dipped. @JoeyB @Clydro_22 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/LLvBBnZ8k3
The current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback wasn't wearing his ring on Saturday. Angel Reese hasn't gotten hers yet, but she showed the crowd she's saving the spot.
