LSU names Caprice Roberts as interim Law School dean
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Law School announced Caprice Roberts as its new interim dean.
Roberts joined LSU faculty in 2022 as a professor for Constitutional Law, Federal Courts, and Remedies. The school said that Roberts recently served as Special Attorney to the United States Senate Judiciary Committee.
Currently, she serves at the Deputy Executive Director of the Southeastern Association of Law Schools (SEALS).
LSU said that Roberts will serve in an interim capacity until a national search has been completed.
