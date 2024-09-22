84°
LSU moves up two spots in latest AP Poll
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers have moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll, released Sept. 22, after LSU's 34-17 win against UCLA.
1-Texas
2-Georgia
3-Ohio State
4-Alabama
5-Tennessee
6-Ole Miss
7-Miami
8-Oregon
9-Penn State
10-Utah
11-Missouri
12-Michigan
13-USC
14-LSU
15-Louisville
16-Notre Dame
17-Clemson
18-Iowa State
19-Illinois
20-Oklahoma State
21-OU
22-BYU
23-Kansas State
24-A&M
25-Boise
LSU's next contest is Sept. 28 against unranked South Alabama.
