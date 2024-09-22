84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU moves up two spots in latest AP Poll

3 hours 17 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, September 22 2024 Sep 22, 2024 September 22, 2024 4:01 PM September 22, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers have moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll, released Sept. 22, after LSU's 34-17 win against UCLA. 

1-Texas 
2-Georgia 
3-Ohio State
4-Alabama
5-Tennessee
6-Ole Miss
7-Miami
8-Oregon
9-Penn State
10-Utah
11-Missouri
12-Michigan
13-USC
14-LSU
15-Louisville
16-Notre Dame
17-Clemson
18-Iowa State
19-Illinois
20-Oklahoma State
21-OU
22-BYU
23-Kansas State
24-A&M
25-Boise

Trending News

LSU's next contest is Sept. 28 against unranked South Alabama. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days