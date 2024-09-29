LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.

After LSU's 42-10 win against South Alabama on Saturday, they are now ranked No. 13.

See the full list below.

Alabama Texas Ohio State Tennessee Georgia Oregon Penn State Miami (FL) Missouri Michigan USC Ole Miss LSU Notre Dame Clemson Iowa State BYU Utah Oklahoma Kansas State Boise State Louisville Indiana Illinois UNLV

LSU will play Ole Miss next Saturday at Tiger Stadium.