LSU moves up 3 spots to No. 15 in latest AP Polls

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are three spots higher in the latest AP Polls, going from No. 18 to No. 15.

The Tigers are off this week before their matchup against No. 6 Alabama next week in Tiger Stadium.

