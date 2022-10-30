73°
LSU moves up 3 spots to No. 15 in latest AP Polls
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are three spots higher in the latest AP Polls, going from No. 18 to No. 15.
The Tigers are off this week before their matchup against No. 6 Alabama next week in Tiger Stadium.
