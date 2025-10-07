LSU mens basketball schedule released for 2025-26 season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men's basketball teams full schedule for the 2025-26 season has been set with game dates, times and television broadcast schedule set by ESPN and the Southeastern Conference and the Tigers will make 17 appearances on the SEC Network with two appearances each on ESPN2 and ESPNU as well as one appearance on the ACC Network as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge when the Tigers travel to Boston College on Dec. 3.

LSU will also have the chance to appearance on the CBS Sports Network at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

The Tigers open the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 5, against Tarleton State at 7 p.m. in the Maravich Center. LSU will host five games in 17 days to open the season, including a Nov. 21 game with Omaha the night before the regular season football finale with Western Kentucky and LSU at Tiger Stadium.

LSU will open its conference season on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Texas A&M, before coming home to face South Carolina in a 6 p.m. CT game on Jan. 6 at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers will have five Saturday home conference games – Jan. 17 vs. Missouri (2:30 p.m.); Feb. 7 vs. UGA (5 p.m.); Feb. 21 vs. Alabama (5 p.m.); Feb. 28 vs. Oklahoma (5 p.m.); and the regular season finale against Texas A&M on March7 (5 p.m.).

The Tigers will host an open practice on Monday at 4 p.m. on the floor of the Maravich Center. Free pizza for the first 200 fans. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on the south lower side of the building.

Here is the complete LSU men’s basketball schedule with times and TV designations (HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS; All Times Central):

Nov. 5 – TARLETON STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 10 – UNO, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 13 – FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 18 – ALCORN STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 21 – OMAHA, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Emerald Coast Classic – Niceville, Florida

Nov. 28 – vs. Drake, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 29 – vs. Ga. Tech/DePaul, 3 or 6 p.m. (Championship on CBSSN)

ACC/SEC Challenge – Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Dec. 3 – at Boston College, 6 p.m. (ACC Network)

Coast-to-Coast Challenge – Fort Worth, Texas

Dec. 7 – vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Compete 4 Cause Classic – New Orleans, Louisiana (SKC)

Dec. 13 – vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 19 – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Dec. 22 – PRAIRIE VIEW, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 29 – SOUTHERN MISS, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Jan. 3 – at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 6 – SOUTH CAROLINA, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 10 -- at Vanderbilt, Noon (SEC Network)

Jan. 14 – KENTUCKY, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 17 – MISSOURI, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 20 – at Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 24 – at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 31 – at South Carolina, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 7 – GEORGIA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 10 – ARKANSAS, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 14 – at Tennessee, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 17 – at Texas, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 21 – ALABAMA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 25 – at Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 28 – OKLAHOMA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 3 – at Auburn, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 7 – TEXAS A&M, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tennessee

March 11-15 – TBA (SEC Network, ESPN)