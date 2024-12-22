LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO 86-70

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team has won their 10th game of the season after defeating the UNO Privateers Sunday afternoon 86-70.

It really was a tale of two halves for LSU. Things did not look good in the first half as the Tigers allowed UNO to go on an 11-0 run and get out to an early lead.

LSU shot 40.6% from the field and 12.5% from the three-point line. They eventually made a comeback to tie the game a few times and had a 30-29 lead at halftime.

The Tigers came out hot in the second half. They took the lead 41-38 with about 14 minutes left in the second half, and they would not fall behind again.

They had a 22 point lead at about the nine-minute mark and they didn't look back.

The Tigers went on to win by double-digits against the Privateers to now stand at 10-2 on the season.

After the game, head coach Matt McMahon explained what he saw from the team in the first half and how they were able to turn things around to get the win.

"I mean, the majority of those were where we drove into the paint. Their whole defense collapsed and we kicked it out for wide open threes. We just didn't make them. More of my emphasis was on the turnovers. We made some really poor reads coming off ball screens, and New Orleans did a good job defensively, but we literally threw it right to them. So the message was, less home runs more singles. Just make the simple play, and I thought the second half we did that. We got easier looks. We were able to get to the rim some more and finish plays," McMahon said.

LSU will have about a week off for the holidays before they're back in the Maravich Center to close out their non-conference schedule. The Tigers will take on Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.