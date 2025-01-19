49°
LSU men's basketball struggles in second half, falls on road to No. 11 Texas A&M

Saturday, January 18 2025
By: Jack Schemmel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU men's basketball team held a lead at No. 11 Texas A&M in the second half of an SEC game Saturday night but struggled down the stretch en route to a 68-57 loss.

The Tigers and Aggies were tied at 30 at the half, and LSU led 43-42 with 14 minutes left in the second half, but a quick 10-0 run from Texas A&M gave them the lead for good. 

LSU is now 12-6 overall and 1-4 in SEC play following the loss. Cam Carter led the Tigers with 16 points.

LSU has a week off before playing again next Saturday, January 25 at No. 4 Alabama.

