LSU men's basketball struggles in second half, falls on road to No. 11 Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU men's basketball team held a lead at No. 11 Texas A&M in the second half of an SEC game Saturday night but struggled down the stretch en route to a 68-57 loss.
The Tigers and Aggies were tied at 30 at the half, and LSU led 43-42 with 14 minutes left in the second half, but a quick 10-0 run from Texas A&M gave them the lead for good.
LSU is now 12-6 overall and 1-4 in SEC play following the loss. Cam Carter led the Tigers with 16 points.
LSU has a week off before playing again next Saturday, January 25 at No. 4 Alabama.
