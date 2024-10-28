LSU men's basketball set to host exhibition game against Loyola on Tuesday

As LSU men's basketball prepares to tipoff the 2024-2025 basketball season next week, the Tigers will host the Loyola Wolf Pack on Tuesday, October 29 in an exhibition game at 7 P.M.

It’s “Boo Up” Night with free candy for kids, a pumpkin decorating contest, a costume contest and pregame activities in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Admission to the game is free.

LSU is working towards their season opening matchup on November 6 against ULM in the PMAC to officially start the third season of Matt McMahon's head coaching tenure in the purple and gold. LSU was 17-16 last season and 9-9 in SEC play.

The Tigers return multiple players from last year's squad including Mike Williams III, Jalen Reed, Derek Fountain, Daimion Collins and Tyrell Ward. They will be joined by three players from the transfer portal in Jordan Sears from UT Martin, Dji Bailey from Richmond and Cam Carter from Kansas State.

The exhibition game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and will also be simulcast on the SECN+ streaming broadcast.