LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team starts their season 1-0 after defeating UL-Monroe 95-60 Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Junior forward Jalen Reed led LSU in both scoring and rebounds with 24 points and 8 boards. Reed was 8-of-9 from the floor and 8-of-8 on free throws Wednesday night.

Donaldsonville native and Kansas State transfer Cam Carter added 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Tigers.

LSU shot 51% from the floor, 29% from the three point line and 89% from the free throw line.

The Tigers had 16 second chance points, 28 bench points, 46 points in the paint and 16 fast break points.

LSU (1-0) will play their next game Sunday at 4 p.m. when they host Alabama State.