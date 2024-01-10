55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball fights off Vanderbilt to start SEC play 2-0

9 hours 43 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, January 10 2024 Jan 10, 2024 January 10, 2024 7:28 AM January 10, 2024 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff
Jalen Cook scores 28 points in win over Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE - After a rough start to the season, the LSU men's basketball team is 2-0 in SEC play.

The Tigers beat a pesky Vanderbilt team 77-69 Tuesday night at the Maravich Center. LSU only led by two at the half but jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the second half and held on late.

With the win, the Tigers are 10-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

LSU senior guard Jalen Cook led all scorers with 28 points. Fellow Tiger senior Jordan Wright had 15 points against his former team, Vanderbilt.

Trending News

LSU plays at (16) Auburn on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days