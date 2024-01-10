55°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball fights off Vanderbilt to start SEC play 2-0
BATON ROUGE - After a rough start to the season, the LSU men's basketball team is 2-0 in SEC play.
The Tigers beat a pesky Vanderbilt team 77-69 Tuesday night at the Maravich Center. LSU only led by two at the half but jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the second half and held on late.
With the win, the Tigers are 10-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
LSU senior guard Jalen Cook led all scorers with 28 points. Fellow Tiger senior Jordan Wright had 15 points against his former team, Vanderbilt.
Trending News
LSU plays at (16) Auburn on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Iberville Parish president takes office
-
Five-year-old boy killed in Livingston Parish, father arrested
-
Labadieville residents picking up the pieces after tornado rips through town
-
Number of fatal accidents during 2023 holiday season may surpass previous record
-
Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department station torn to pieces after tornado