LSU men's basketball fights off Vanderbilt to start SEC play 2-0

Jalen Cook scores 28 points in win over Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE - After a rough start to the season, the LSU men's basketball team is 2-0 in SEC play.

The Tigers beat a pesky Vanderbilt team 77-69 Tuesday night at the Maravich Center. LSU only led by two at the half but jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the second half and held on late.

With the win, the Tigers are 10-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

LSU senior guard Jalen Cook led all scorers with 28 points. Fellow Tiger senior Jordan Wright had 15 points against his former team, Vanderbilt.

LSU plays at (16) Auburn on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.