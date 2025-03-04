LSU men's basketball drops last road game 95-64 to No. 19 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The LSU Tigers lost their final road game of the regular season 95-64 to No. 19 Kentucky. The Tigers now hold a record of 14-16 this season, including a 3-14 mark in conference play.

The 31-point defeat is LSU's worst of the season. The Tigers trailed by 27 at the half.

Robert Miller led LSU with 15 points.

The Tigers end the regular season against No. 22 Texas A&M at home this Saturday, March 8 at 3 p.m.