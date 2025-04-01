Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball adds star guard from UNLV
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball went into the transfer portal to add to their 2025-26 season roster, as former UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. signed with the Tigers on Monday night.
Thomas Jr. started in all 26 games he appeared in this past season for the Runnin' Rebels and scored double figures in 22 of those games. He led UNLV in scoring and assists this season with 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game.
The star guard was named the Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year in the 2023-24 season and was a Mountain West third team and NABC All-Mountain District Second Team selection for the 2024-25 season.
Thomas Jr. was ranked No. 4 overall in the transfer portal by 247sports and ranked ninth by ESPN.
He joins Mississippi State forward Michael Nwoko, who signed with the Tigers out of the transfer portal on Monday.
