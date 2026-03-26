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LSU Law students, faculty say goodbye to only escalator in law center

2 hours 44 minutes ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 10:56 PM March 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Many LSU faculty and students said goodbye to the only escalator inside the university's law center.

It was installed in the late 1990's, according to an employee at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. People rode it for the last time Wednesday, as it will be replaced with stairs in the coming months.

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Staff celebrated the occasion by giving out free ice cream, peanuts and popcorn.

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