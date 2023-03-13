Latest Weather Blog
LSU kicks off inaugural Scholarship First bus tour
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s president is on a road show, discussing the university's economic impact and meeting with countless people along the way.
William Tate kicked off the university’s inaugural Scholarship First bus tour Monday morning.
The 1,000-mile journey around the state will include listening sessions and visits with alumni and elected officials.
"LSU is a driver for the future of our state and is important to so many Louisianians, but not everyone can make it to any of our eight campuses or 64 extension offices. So, we’re taking LSU to the people," Tate said in a prepared statement. "This is going to be a listening tour and an awareness campaign all rolled into one. We’ve got a very aggressive itinerary and can’t wait to meet our friends out on the road."
Trending News
More information can be found at www.lsu.edu/president/tour.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies called to reported stabbing at Capitol Middle
-
Residents gather for charity run honoring Zachary police officer and firefighter Christopher...
-
Third annual Holi Festival celebrates unity in Baton Rouge
-
Small town raises thousands of dollars for 91-year-old who lost everything in...
-
2 Make a Difference: American Heart Association & Go Red for Women...
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss