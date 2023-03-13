LSU kicks off inaugural Scholarship First bus tour

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s president is on a road show, discussing the university's economic impact and meeting with countless people along the way.

William Tate kicked off the university’s inaugural Scholarship First bus tour Monday morning.

The 1,000-mile journey around the state will include listening sessions and visits with alumni and elected officials.

"LSU is a driver for the future of our state and is important to so many Louisianians, but not everyone can make it to any of our eight campuses or 64 extension offices. So, we’re taking LSU to the people," Tate said in a prepared statement. "This is going to be a listening tour and an awareness campaign all rolled into one. We’ve got a very aggressive itinerary and can’t wait to meet our friends out on the road."

More information can be found at www.lsu.edu/president/tour.