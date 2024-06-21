82°
LSU hosts top recruits in Friday Night Lights camp
BATON ROUGE - Top LSU recruits showed up to the Tigers' Friday Night Lights camp.
LSU commit and top overall recruit in the class of 2025, quarterback Bryce Underwood, took part in the skill-teaching event.
St. Martin's running back Harlem Berry, who holds the top ranking in his position, was also in attendance. Berry is also verbally committed to LSU.
