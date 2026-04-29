Coroner: 50-year-old man dies after passenger van collides with log truck in Zachary

ZACHARY — A 50-year-old man who was driving a passenger van died when the vehicle collided with a log truck in Zachary.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that Earnest Matthews died in the Tuesday morning crash at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant and Barnett Cutoff roads.

Zachary Police told WBRZ that the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. The crash caused the roadway to be closed for several hours, with the truck and van moved to the shoulder of the road around 10:45 a.m.