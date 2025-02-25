Latest Weather Blog
LSU hosts No. 5 Tennessee in the PMAC on Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball has a tough task at hand as the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers enter the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night. This will be LSU's seventh ranked opponent in SEC play this season.
The Tigers hold a 14-13 record this season including a 3-11 mark in conference play. LSU is coming off a tough 79-65 home loss to No. 2 Florida after the Tigers entered halftime with the lead. Freshman forward Robert Miller III had a career night with his first collegiate double-double against the Gators with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Tennessee is 23-3 and 10-3 in the league after a 77-69 road win at Texas A&M last Saturday.
The first 1,000 LSU students at the game on Tuesday will receive a free LSU Mardi Gras designed basketball jersey.
Tip-off between the Tigers and Volunteers is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. in the PMAC. The game will air on the SEC Network and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio Network.
