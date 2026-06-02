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LSU hosting women's football clinic featuring practice drills, meetings with coaches and players
BATON ROUGE — LSU is set to host a women's football clinic in July, where ladies will meet with position coaches, players and take part in drills.
LSU said participants at "The Huddle" clinic, open to women ages 21 and up, is "tailored to women who want to learn more about football."
Attendees will watch film with coaches in position meetings, work through some of the same drills the team practices and talk with a player panel.
The event will also have food, drinks and a merch area with items from local vendors.
Tickets are $200 per person, or $175 per person for groups of 10 or more. A $350 VIP ticket is also available, which includes a "pre-event LSU football experience" and a photo-op with head coach Lane Kiffin.
The clinic runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 30.
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Vendors wishing to register for the event can sign up here.
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