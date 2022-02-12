48°
LSU hoops starts new winning streak beating Mississippi St. 69-65

LSU basketball got back to its winning ways Saturday night with a 69-65 win over Mississippi State. Despite having failed to win a road game this season, the Bulldogs diminished a 15 point halftime deficit with a 21-6 run to start the second half and tie the game.

Tigers countered with a switch in defense and 23 points from Tari Eason off the bench.

