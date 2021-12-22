45°
LSU Hoops improves to 12-0, beating Lipscomb 95-60

1 hour 42 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, December 22 2021 Dec 22, 2021 December 22, 2021 9:26 PM December 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

For the first time since 2000, the LSU men's basketball team finishes non-conference play with an undefeated record.

The Tigers cruise to a 95-60 victory over Lipscomb with one of their best players in Tari Eason. 

LSU was fine without him, shooting 53 percent from the field, including 12 for 22 on 3 point attempts.

The Tigers were led by Darius Days who had 21 points, and 6 boards, and point guard Xavier Pinson who had 17 points and 5 assists.

LSU dominated the paint outscoring the Bison's 56-22, and in fast break points winning 21-5...

"We won, we’re 12-0, we’ve got to get a lot better heading into the SEC. We turned it over 10 times in the second half, gave up nine points and three three’s in the last four minutes to get to 60 points. I liked the way we moved the ball – six guys in double figures, would’ve been seven with (Alex) Fudge, he was right there. That was a positive. Twenty assists, that was a positive," said LSU head coach Will Wade.

LSU will not take a few days off for Christmas break then the team gets ready for SEC play and Auburn next Wednesday. 

