LSU hoops falls to Auburn 70-55 in the SEC opener
AUBURN - The LSU basketball team lost their first game of the season at Auburn 70-55. The Tigers couldn't overcome an 18-1 run to start the game from Auburn.
LSU missed their first 16 shots and didn't hit a field goal until 9:14 left in the first half. The Tigers only shot 29 percent from the floor and went 6-29 from behind the arc.
Auburn was led by forward Walker Kessler, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and 11 blocks. As a team, Auburn had 14 blocks—compared to only two by LSU.
This is the first time all season that LSU has given up 70 points. The Tigers did force 21 turnovers, and Auburn to only 43 percent shooting.
LSU will come back home next Tuesday to face Kentucky in the PMAC.
