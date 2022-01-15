LSU hoops falls to Arkansas 65-58

Photo: @LSUBasketball

The LSU Tigers fall to Arkansas 65-58. The Razorbacks went on a 17-2 run in the final 7 minutes to win the game. The Tigers couldn't hit a shot in the second half, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. While Arkansas would hit 5 for 9 from deep.

LSU lost the battle on the boards, as Arkansas out rebounded the Tigers 41 to 31. The Razorbacks also had 20 points off of turnovers. JD Notae led Arkansas with 19 points including 10 in the second half.

“I mean look, Arkansas made a ton of plays down the stretch, (JD) Notae made some huge shots, closed the game on a 17-2 run. We turned the ball over too much, we got out-rebounded, we missed some free throws, that’s going to get you just about every time. We just weren’t as clean as we needed to be coming down the stretch. I probably should have used some of my timeouts to get (Darius) Days back in when they cut the lead to one, I should have used a timeout there, I’ll go back and look at all that. I should have helped our guys out a little bit more, but we just didn’t make plays we needed to down the stretch. We’ll get back after it and turn the page for a tough week on the road next week.”

It was a rough game for the Tigers offensively, as senior Darius Days only had 3 points on 1 for 8 shooting. Eric Gaines led the way for the Tigers with 14 points.

“I am not going to say that was the toughest defensive team we have played this year. I would say they are more physical though. They came out and were ready to play. We just have to take another step. We cannot go back but we just need to take another step onto the next game, said guard Eric Gaines.

Next LSU will travel on the road to face Alabama on Wednesday.