LSU honors multiple members of law enforcement at the Tigers' final home game of the season

BATON ROUGE - Multiple members of law enforcement were honored at LSU's final home game of the season in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Point Coupee Parish Deputy Robert Williams was honored at the game following his recovery from being struck by a car while directing traffic back in March during a fire involving two oil tanks.

After the incident in Livonia left him with two broken legs and a shattered shoulder, Williams underwent numerous surgeries to return to work just six months later.

Our Lady of the Lake recognized Williams as a "Geaux Hero" for his service and sacrifice.

Iberville Parish Deputy Charles Riley and Baton Rouge Police Sergeant Caleb Eisworth were also honored at the game during the Super Chevy Dealers Soldiers Salute segment.

Riley was killed while arresting a suspect at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in October. During the arrest, the suspect attempted to disarm deputies, resulting in the death of both Riley and the suspect and injuring Captain Stassi Jr.

Riley's family was presented with an LSU jersey proudly displaying his badge number by LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry.

BRPD Sergeant Caleb Eisworth tragically lost his life due to a targeted hit-and-run back in June.

Eisworth was purposely struck by a pickup truck on Joor Road, leaving him in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Eisworth's family, BRPD Chief Morse and the entire BRPD Motorcycle Division were on the field to honor the lives lost in the line of duty.