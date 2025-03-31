80°
Deputy hit by car while directing traffic around Livonia oil tank fire scene; US 190 re-opened
LIVONIA - A deputy who was helping to direct traffic around the scene of a large-scale oil tank fire on Monday was hit by a car and critically injured.
The deputy was helping direct traffic to allow a fire official's pickup truck to leave the tank fire when he was hit. The car also struck the pickup truck.
WBRZ had a reporter on the scene of the fire when the crash happened on U.S. 190 at Reliable Lane.
In addition to the critically-injured deputy, two firefighters in the pickup truck and the driver of the car were also taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police were called to the scene to investigate, deputies added.
As the wreck was cleared, U.S. 190 was briefly closed; Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said it was re-opened by 3 p.m.
