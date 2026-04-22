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Police arrest man accused of stealing 7 school buses in a month
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of stealing seven school buses from three schools over the course of a month.
Christopher Johnson, 20, was arrested Tuesday on seven counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
WBRZ previously reported that he was wanted for allegedly stealing five buses from Helix Aviation Academy, one from Iberville Charter Academy and another from Inspire Charter Academy.
Many of the stolen buses were later found with the keys still inside.
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Police identified Johnson as a suspect from surveillance video inside the buses.
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