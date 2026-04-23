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Louisiana's first measles case of the year reported, LDH says

3 hours 28 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 11:15 PM April 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENNER -  The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the first pediatric case of measles in the state for the year on Wednesday. 

The LDH said the child, who is in isolation and being treated at a hospital, was exposed to measles while traveling internationally. 

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The LDH said the patient may have exposed others in the West Esplanade Avenue area of Kenner on Friday, April 17, at Target and Walmart. 

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